Lanier Beats Forney in All-Star Contest

WINNIPEG, MB – The mentor edged out the student in the 2017 Independent Leagues’ All-Star Game.

Former Winnipeg Goldeyes manager Hal Lanier, who hired and taught the managing ropes to current Goldeyes manager Rick Forney, guided his Can-Am League All-Stars to a 3-2 win over the American Association All-Stars in front of 4,961 fans at RCGT Field in Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Lanier, who now manages the reigning Can-Am League champion Ottawa Champions, faced four members of the Goldeyes plus Forney and coach Tom Vaeth, who now guide the current American Association champions in Winnipeg.

The American Association All-Stars trailed 3-1 heading into the top of the eighth when Winnipeg’s Josh Romanski singled to drive home Sioux City’s Jayce Ray. That made the score 3-2 and that’s how it ended.

Two former Major Leaguers, St. Paul’s Mark Hamburger and Ottawa’s Phillippe Aumont, earned the starts for their respective leagues but it was Trois-Rivieres’ Edilson Alvarez that earned the win by working the fourth inning. New Jersey reliever Johnny Hellweg picked up the save.

Scouts from the Minnesota Twins were in attendance on Tuesday night looking at Aumont. The 6-foot-7 former Philadelphia Phillies fireballer who last pitched in the Majors in 2015 has interested the Twins for much of this season.

The Goldeyes were represented on the field by outfielder Romanski, third baseman Wes Darvill, closer Ryan Chaffee and starter Kevin McGovern.

The Goldeyes return to regular season action at Shaw Park on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks invade the downtown ballpark to start a four-game series.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy Winnipeg Goldeyes