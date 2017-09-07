Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Lamoureux Boycotts Liberal Debate

September 7th

WINNIPEG, MB – One of the Manitoba Liberal Leadership candidates is boycotting next week’s debate in Winnipeg.

Cindy Lamoureux is protesting the $15 admission fee for the October 21st leadership convention.

The Burrows MLA also doesn’t like the $5 admission fee for that upcoming debate.

She believes the race should be about growing the party and attracting new members.

Lamoureux is running against Dougald Lamont and Jon Gerrard.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Manitoba Council on Aging Nominations are Open

