Lamont May Have What It Takes

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 23rd at 12:00pm Featured, NEWS, POLITICS

WINNIPEG, MB – A political scientist at the University of Manitoba says the province’s new Liberal leader has some skills the party needs right now.

Chris Adams points out Dougald Lamont is a communications specialist who should be able to work on the brand.

Adam calls Lamont a fresh face who can raise money to get the Liberals ready for the next election.

Lamont owns a digital media company and lectures part-time at the University of Winnipeg.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News 

Photo – File

