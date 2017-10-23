Lamont May Have What It Takes
WINNIPEG, MB – A political scientist at the University of Manitoba says the province’s new Liberal leader has some skills the party needs right now.
Chris Adams points out Dougald Lamont is a communications specialist who should be able to work on the brand.
Adam calls Lamont a fresh face who can raise money to get the Liberals ready for the next election.
Lamont owns a digital media company and lectures part-time at the University of Winnipeg.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Photo – File