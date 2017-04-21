Laine Nominated for Calder Trophy

WINNIPEG, MB. – The most dynamic rookie to play in Winnipeg since Teemu Selanne, Patrik Laine has nominated for the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year.

Laine, who is just 19, finished second among NHL rookies in scoring this past season with 36 goals and 64 points in 73 games. He led NHL rookies with 0.88 points per game, nine power play goals and a 17.6 per cent shooting percentage.

Laine’s 36 goals led the Jets and established a new franchise record for most goals in a season by a rookie. He also finished seventh in NHL goal scoring and led the NHL with three hat tricks — the first of which occurred on Oct. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and their Calder candidate Auston Matthews (the favourite to win the award). He also scored the winning goal in overtime in that game.

Despite missing seven games in January with a concussion, Laine maintained the NHL’s rookie scoring lead until Mar. 25.

Laine represented the Jets at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. He was selected the NHL’s rookie of the month for February and the NHL’s first star of the week for the week ending Feb. 19.

Winnipeg selected Laine with the second overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Besides Laine, the other Calder nominees are Matthews and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski.

The 2016-17 winner of the Calder Trophy will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 during the 2017 NHL Awards Show from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder