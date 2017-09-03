Ladco Welcomes Porchlight Developments to Prairie Pointe  

WINNIPEG, MB – It takes great builders to have a great development. And as we’ve pointed out in the past, Prairie Pointe has the best builders in the business.

As Ladco Company Ltd., introduces more people to Prairie Pointe, it becomes clear that Ladco’s outstanding home builders continue to be the source of much of the excitement.

Stage 1 of Prairie Pointe, created and developed by Ladco Company Ltd., is nearing completion and 90 per cent of the lots in the first stage are sold. Now, Stage 2 is on the way. There will be 225 single family lots and two multifamily sites and if you were impressed with Ladco’s other popular communities — Southdale, Royalwood, Fort Richmond, Richmond West and South Pointe – you’ll fall head-over-heels in love with Prairie Pointe.

Remember, Ladco is a pioneer in land development. Fact is, they’ve been at the top of their game since the 1950s so you know you’re getting nothing but the best.

At Prairie Pointe, you’re also getting location. Situated in Southwest Winnipeg in Waverley West, Prairie Pointe is close to the University of Manitoba, has close proximity to the Perimeter Highway and is adjacent to shopping on both Pembina Highway and Kenaston Blvd.

And, as we’ve learned, a big part of Prairie Pointe’s appeal is its homebuilders. A number of the finest homebuilders in the country are helping to make Prairie Pointe one of the most desirable residential communities in Manitoba and it’s our pleasure to welcome another builder to our sparkling stable.

Porchlight Developments Ltd. creates, livable, loved and innovative homes. Now, Porchlight comes to Prairie Pointe. However, Porchlight Developments is not a stranger to Ladco’s communities. In fact, folks familiar with the area may recognize Porchlight from its South Pointe communities of Joyy and Lumen.

“We are honoured to be building homes in another community by Ladco,” said Porchlight’s Director of Marketing and Leasing Karen Dansie. “Ladco is passionate about creating beautiful master-planned communities and they select only top quality, reputable builders that agree on this point.

“We are excited to be taking registrations in our newest rental community, Brio. Welcome home to townhome living at Brio, a community of brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom rentals that residents will be proud to call home.”

Porchlight Developments Ltd. takes personal pride in all aspects of its home construction. Porchlight is also committed to developing lifetime relationships with its customers, earned through integrity, responsive service, enduring quality, and designs that fit today’s lifestyles.

So why choose Brio?

“We offer choice,” said Dansie. “With the benefit of on-site stick built construction, we are able to offer numerous well-appointed designs with professional interior designer selected luxury finishes. We are a pet friendly community and will eventually be close to nearly 60 acres of professionally designed green space and with future development of up to 50 acres of commercial amenities you may only need to leave Prairie Pointe for an occasional family vacation.”

Be sure to visit Porchlight Development’s beautiful Show Home coming soon to Prairie Pointe and see for yourself what living at Brio can do for you. Or become a VIP registrant by visiting briobrownstones.ca today.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos courtesy briobrownstones.ca