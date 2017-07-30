banner20

Lac du Bonnet Woman Dead After Vehicle Rollover

LAC du BONNET, MB – A 43-year-old Lac du Bonnet woman is dead after her vehicle rolled over.

It happened on Provincial Road 433 – also known as Lee River Road – in Lac du Bonnet.

According to RCMP, the woman lost control of the vehicle on a gravel section of the road, and went into the south ditch where her vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.

The Lac du Bonnet woman was the only person in the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The authorities say it appears she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the rollover.

The RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.

