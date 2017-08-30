Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Labour Day Weekend Liquor Mart Hours

Manitoba Liquor Mart
Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 30th, 2017

WINNIPEG, MB – With Labour Day Long Weekend coming up, Manitoba Liquor Marts will be operating on extended hours.

Here’s an overview of the hours:

Winnipeg & Brandon:

Most liquor Marts will open and close at their regular times on Thursday, August 31. Larger Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open later, and will close at 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, most liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. The exceptions will be City Place, Hargrave & Ellice, Main & Pritchard, Pembina Village Express, Jefferson Express, and Brandon West End Express. Each of those stores will close at the regular time.

On Sunday, September 3, Winnipeg and Brandon locations will open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. with the exception of cityplace, which will be open at 12:00 pm. and close at 5:00 p.m.

On Labour Day, all Liquor Marts in the Province will be closed.

In rural locations, Liquor Marts will also be operating on extended hours, though hours will vary by location.

To view the specific hours for each individual store, click here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

