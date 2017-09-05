Labour Day Box Office Hits 19-Year Low

WINNIPEG, MB. — A disastrous summer at the cinema closed on a low note this weekend.

Box office figures for the top three movies over Labour Day only totalled $24.2-million.

There was also no major release opening in more than 1,000 cinemas.

That follows a trend of studios skipping any releases near the end of August: audiences increasingly want to enjoy the last official long weekend of summer.

It was the first Labour Day weekend in 19 years that generated less than $100-million in domestic ticket sales.

The lack of competition also helped Ryan Reynold’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard become the first movie of the summer to top the box office for three weekends in a row.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10.5-million 3 2 2 Annabelle: Creation $7.5-million 4 3 4 Wind River $6.2-million 5 4 3 Leap! $4.9-million 2 5 5 Logan Lucky $4.5-million 3 6 6 Dunkirk $4.4-million 7 7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $3.7-million 9 8 13 Despicable Me 3 $2.5-million 10 9 10 The Emoji Movie $2.4-million 6 10 11 Girls Trip $2.3-million 7

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – File