Kowalchuk & Kroeker Are Manitoba Tire Recycle Athletes Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB – Aly Kowalchuk of the Souris Sabres Basketball Team and Ben Kroeker of the Linden Christian Wings Basketball Team are the Tire Recycle High School Athletes of the Week.

Kowalchuk – a 5’8″ guard – was an All-star at the Steinbach Christian and Souris Sabres Shootout Tournaments. She is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 steals per game. Says Coach Trever Penner, “Aly has played at an extremely high level this season. She leads our team in most statistical categories and handles the ball in key situations. She shows tremendous leadership skills during games, practices and off the court as well. She has worked hard to become one of the best outside threats in AA basketball and always conducts herself with tremendous sportsmanship when on the court.”

Kroeker – a 6’1″guard – leads the Wings in scoring with 20 pts per game and assists averaging 8 per game. He was selected as an All-star at the St. James tournament and MVP of the Sanford tournament. Says Coach Luke Penner, “Ben has demonstrated his leadership during practices and games. He always listens to the coaches and helps out his teammates. Ben embodies what a Linden Christian athlete is.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photos – MHSAA