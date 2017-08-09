Kinew Proposes Policies For Youth In Care

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba NDP leadership candidate Wab Kinew has released a set of policies to help youth in care.

Kinew has proposed a post-secondary tuition fee waiver program for young people from the care system. It would give free tuition and books to qualifying students who age out of the child-welfare system. The free tuition would be accompanied by a wage subsidy program, which would cover the salary costs for new graduates from the program for the initial three months of their first job after graduating.

“During this campaign I’ve spoken about my wife, Lisa, and her mom, Debbie,” said Kinew. “Debbie was a young single mom, living in the inner-city, with all the challenges that come along with that. When a road to post-secondary education was shown to Debbie, it proved to be the transformative tool they needed. Debbie got her undergraduate and then graduate degree, and her daughter, my wife, is now a medical doctor. Their family will never live in poverty again.”

“Whether they want to be an electrician, or a surgeon, or an accountant – every young person deserves the chance to build a better future for their family,” added Kinew.

Kinew also committed to establish the First Jobs Task Force, with representatives from academia, labour, employers, and students. First Jobs would draw on expertise from these different sectors to develop new approaches that would help recent graduates across Manitoba transition to the labour force, an issue that has been the increasing focus of calls to action by both graduates and parents.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News