Kinew Promises Investment In Recreation & Active Living Facilities

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba NDP Leadership candidate Wab Kinew says he will spend on recreation and active living infrastructure.

Kinew discussed his visit to Norway House Cree Nation, where the community has built a new fitness area, and plan to add more.

“The community’s leadership is investing millions in recreation infrastructure. It’s the vision of Chief Ron Evans – he says that when other governments send support workers, that’s fine, but what youth in communities like this really need are opportunities to be healthy, active, and outside, forming bonds with their community,” said Kinew.

Kinew is pledging to spend more government money on fitness facilities.

“I am committing that if I am successful in becoming leader of the Manitoba New Democrats, and if Manitobans someday choose me to become Premier, that we will stop the freeze and that we will build more recreation infrastructure in communities all across Manitoba, including First Nations,” said Kinew. “We need every talent to reach their full potential. We have to invest in opportunities for youth so they can learn the lessons sports teach – fun, team spirit and hard work. It’s time for a new direction, one that includes all of us.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News