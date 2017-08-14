Kinew Plans To Scrap Fees For Newcomers

WINNIPEG, MB. — Wab Kinew says he would overhaul two key elements of the Provincial Nominee Program if elected premier.

Under Pallister’s Conservatives, successful applicants have to pay a $500 fee.

Kinew says an it’s unfair barrier to applicants who do not have financial means, while adding minimally to education and training budgets that it claims to support.

He plans to scrap this fee.

He’d also offer increased opportunities for family reunification.

Recent changes made to the PNP have hampered the ability of individuals to apply to immigrate in order to join existing and employed family members already here in Manitoba.

This shift ignores the challenges that come with dislocation from family support systems, children, and relatives.

Kinew says if elected, his government would help more newcomer families reunite in Manitoba.

The province would see the rewards of stronger, more supportive family units.

“We cannot treat people just as economic engines – we need to recognize that being together with your family is in itself a major support that can create well-being in all aspects of life, including employment,” says Kinew.

“I would improve the PNP to focus on fast turnaround times and opportunities for skilled workers, and at the same time would not sacrifice the opportunity for families to start new opportunities here in Manitoba, together.”

“These proposed changes to the Provincial Nominee Program would make a real difference in the lives of newcomer families in Manitoba,” says community activist Hani Al-Ubeady.

—MyToba News

Photo – File