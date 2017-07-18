Kinew Announces Support For Universal Pharmacare

WINNIPEG, MB – Wab Kinew – one of two NDP leadership candidates – is backing the call for universal drug coverage for Canadians.

Kinew also revealed that universal pharmacare will be one of the four pillars of a healthcare policy he is releasing throughout July.

Kinew’s announcement comes as labour leaders called on federal and provincial leaders to create a single-payer system for drug coverage in Canada.

“I am strongly in favour of the plan put forward by labour leaders today, including the Manitoba Federation of Labour,” said Kinew. “Offering everyone the safety of universal drug coverage without a deductible in their way would level the playing field for young people and their parents who aren’t sure how they can afford the medication their kids need, while paying the rent and putting food on the table. A universal pharmacare plan would be a critical part of my approach to help Manitobans get and stay healthy.”

“This approach is in everyone’s best interest. When people are not able to access the drugs they need to be well, we all pay the price of more visits to the emergency room, and greater health problems down the road. Studies have shown that fees as small as $2 are enough to stop some from getting prescription drugs that could prevent small issues from becoming big costs to the system,” added Kinew.

Kinew also contrasted his approach to what he described as PC “cuts”.

“Instead of reckless cuts to healthcare which will cost our system more long term, Pallister should be looking at innovative approaches like this that will ensure Manitobans have greater access to the drugs they need and can stay healthy,” said Kinew. “One of the best ways to make healthcare sustainable long term is to offer better drug coverage so people can stay healthy at home. When Manitobans are healthy at home they don’t need to go to the hospital as often.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News