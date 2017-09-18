Killer Clown Slays Box Office Again

WINNIPEG, MB. — Another record-shattering weekend at the box office for Stephen King’s It.

The killer clown movie raked in another $60-million to top the charts for a second week.

It has grossed $218.8-million on a $35-million production budget.

Globally, It has pulled in $371.4-million.

A sequel has already been announced and It is expected to be one of September’s highest grossing films of all time.

American Assassin

American Assassin debuted in the second spot.

The film grossed $14.8-million on a $33-million budget.

Mommie Dearest

Jennifer Lawrence’s horrifying mother! bombed on opening.

The critical darling debuted in third place with $7.5-million.

mother! cost $30-million to produce.

Audiences hated it, giving the film an “F” rating on CinemaScore after watching it opening night.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 1 It $60-million 2 2 — American Assassin $14.8-million New 3 — mother! $7.5-million New 4 2 Home Again $5.3-million 2 5 3 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $3.6-million 5 6 4 Annabelle: Creation $2.6-million 6 7 5 Wind River $2.6-million 7 8 6 Leap! $2.1-million 4 9 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $1.9-million 11 10 8 Dunkirk $1.3-million 9

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

