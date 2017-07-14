Kid Rock Hints he Will Run for U.S. Senate

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Since the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, many celebrities have spoken about potential runs for office.

The most recent is recording star Kid Rock. Kid who is an outspoken supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, hinted in website and social media messages this week that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

David Doyle has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News