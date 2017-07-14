Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Kid Rock Hints he Will Run for U.S. Senate

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 14th at 1:00pm MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Since the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, many celebrities have spoken about potential runs for office.

The most recent is recording star Kid Rock. Kid who is an outspoken supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, hinted in website and social media messages this week that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

David Doyle has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Video of the Day – Bear on a Mission
Man stuck inside ATM, slips ‘please help’ notes
Video Of The Day – Can Crushing World Record
Video of the Day – Baby’s First Taste of Chocolate

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.