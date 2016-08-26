KFC recipe reportedly leaked by Colonel’s nephew

NEW YORK — Kentucky Fried Chicken is once again denying that it’s secret recipe has been leaked.

A list of ingredients was published by the Chicago Tribune after a reporter interviewed Joe Ledington, nephew of Colonel Harland Sanders.

The reporter discovered the recipe written on the back of a notebook in Ledington’s home, which he claimed was the real deal.

He later backtracked on those claims and the company said they’ve never seen one correct version of the recipe leak.

“Many people have made these claims over the years and no one has been accurate — this one isn’t either.”

The fried chicken giant says its signature blend of 11 herbs and spices is “one of the biggest trade secrets in the world.”

Sanders original recipe is handwritten on a piece of paper and kept under tight security at KFC’s headquarters.

Here is the listing from the back of Ledington’s notebook:

2/3 tsp salt

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp basil

1/3 tsp oregano

1 tsp celery salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried mustard

4 tsp paprika

2 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp ground ginger

3 tsp white pepper

Combine above spices and mix into 2 cups of white flour

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca