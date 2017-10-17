Kevin Fogg Named CFL Top Performer

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Kevin Fogg has been named a Canadian Football League Top Performer of the Week.

He was recognized for his work in Saturday’s win against BC.

Fogg returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, his first score as Bomber.

He finished the afternoon with 127 yards on seven punt returns and also added an interception and two defensive tackles.

Fogg’s return was the third kick return score of the season for the Bombers, second only to Calgary, which has five.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File