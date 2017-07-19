banner20

Kenny Shields Honoured at Classic RockFest

WINNIPEG, MB – Classic rock fans will have a chance to honour the legacy of Kenny Shields on August 29 at Shaw Park at the Winnipeg Classic RockFest. This will be an evening dedicated to celebrating the incredible career of one of Canada’s true legends with a final farewell performance by members of Streetheart, along with friends of the band. Also appearing on the bill will be Canadian classics Honeymoon Suite, Harlequin, The Pumps & Orphan.

On July 5th fans received the news that Kenny Shields and Streetheart had to cancel their remaining 2017 tour dates as Kenny Shields had become too ill to perform. Winnipeg Classic RockFest however knew the show must go on… for Kenny.

“When we got the news that Kenny Shields was too ill to perform we could have gotten another band, but we really wanted to make this happen for Kenny,” said Sam Katz, promoter of Winnipeg Classic RockFest. “Kenny was so looking forward to performing for his fans in Winnipeg where Streetheart first began, so this special tribute will be a way to still make it happen and provide an opportunity for Winnipeg to honour and thank Kenny for all the great music memories he’s given to us all over the last 40 years, he deserves this.”

Darvill’s Walk-Off Homer Leads Goldeyes to Thrilling Win

