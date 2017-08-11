Kennel Cough Outbreak In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Meet my dog Hershey! I called up her doctor to find out about an outbreak of Kennel Cough in Winnipeg I’ve been hearing about.

Dr. Ron Worb of Anderson Animal Hospital says while there has been an increase recently in the infectious disease, medication can get rid of it in most cases in a week to 10 days.

He adds if you’re dog isn’t immunized against Kennel Cough, you might want to consider keeping him or her away from other dogs right now.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File