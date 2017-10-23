Kenaston Closure Costly For Area Retailers

WINNIPEG, MB – They closed Kenaston between Sterling Lyon and McGillivray for the weekend to do railway crossing repairs. And while shoppers could still get to stores in the area, it seems like they just decided to stay away.

Phil Sqjuarie at Luxe Barbeque says his business was down over 75 per cent from last weekend.

And another indication the closure impacted retail sales, Squarie checked the Costco in the area and there were no lineups.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File