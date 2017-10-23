Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Kenaston Closure Costly For Area Retailers

Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – They closed Kenaston between Sterling Lyon and McGillivray for the weekend to do railway crossing repairs. And while shoppers could still get to stores in the area, it seems like they just decided to stay away.

Phil Sqjuarie at Luxe Barbeque says his business was down over 75 per cent from last weekend.

And another indication the closure impacted retail sales, Squarie checked the Costco in the area and there were no lineups.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Hilton Garden Inn set for SEASONS
Trailers: New movies for July 1st
Trailers: New movies for Friday, June 17th
TRAILERS: New movies for March 4th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.