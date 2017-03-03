Keanu Reeves Returning To Winnipeg For Filming

WINNIPEG, MB. — Keanu Reeves is returning to Winnipeg to shoot a new romantic thriller.

The actor will star in Siberia, which will be directed by Matthew Ross.

Reeves’ character will be an American diamond trader trying to unload blue diamonds to Russian buyers.

The deal begins to collapse and he winds up obsessed about a cafe owner in a small Russian town, but he can’t seem to escape the black market.

Parts will also be filmed in Russia. The Winnipeg shoot is scheduled to take six weeks starting this spring.

Auditions will be held to find local actors who can speak Russian.

Reeves starred in Hamlet at Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre back in 1994 and 1995.

That was around the release of his mega-blockbuster Speed.

Sibera has a tentative release date of 2018.

—MyToba News