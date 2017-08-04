Kayla Pizarro: ‘I Just Love To Ride Horses’

WINNIPEG, MB. — One of the first things Kayla Pizarro will tell you is that she’s not Canada’s best young jockey for the money.

The 2016 Sovereign Award winner as Canada’s Apprentice Jockey of the Year, Pizarro is only 26 and she’s right in the thick of the battle for leading jockey honours at Assiniboia Downs this season.

As we head into Manitoba Derby Weekend, Pizarro is currently third in the jockey standings behind 46-year-old Adolfo Morales and 52-year-old Rohan Singh. So far this season, she has 24 wins, 20 seconds, 28 thirds and $213,120 in earnings in 131 starts.

This Monday, in the 69th Running of the $75,000 Manitoba Derby, Pizarro will be on board the second favourite, Witt’sdollarnight for owner Henry Witt Jr. and trainer Jerry Gourneau. The morning line has Witt’sdollarnight at 3-1 just behind the pre-race favourite Diamondmaze, an invader from Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn.

However, while the owners and bettors worry about the cash involved, Pizarro cares only about getting on the horse and winning the race. She’s wanted to be a jockey all her life and today she is not far from becoming one of the best in the business.

“I just love getting on horses,” she said, in that matter-of-fact style that has made her so popular with owners and trainers at the Downs. “When I was a child I just loved it. I’m not in it for the money. I just love getting on them.”

Kayla Pizarro has racing in her blood. She’s from a racing family and has been around the stables and the track her entire life.

Her father was former Fort Erie jockey champion, Jorge Pizarro, who earned more than $4.5 million in winnings in 18 years in the business. Her mother, Donna, is a trainer at Woodbine and her brother Tyler, 30, is one of the best young riders in Canada.

“I would always go to the barn with my parents,” she said. “I never really got to see my dad ride a lot, but I was always in there, playing with the horses. Then he retired, but I still watched him exercising the horses. My mom became a trainer and I kept asking them, ‘Can I get on a horse? Can I get on a horse?’ and they would always put me on horses at the farm, but never on the track until I graduated.

“Once I finished high school, they allowed me to go to the track and I got my dad to teach me and I also got (Fort Erie owner/trainer) Tony Alderson to help me, too.”

Kayla was born in Winnipeg, but moved to Fort Erie at an early age. Still, she calls Winnipeg, “home.”

“I was born here, but my parents moved to Ontario when I was three and I stayed there until I was 23,” she said. “Then I went to Florida, broke some babies and learned a lot and then I came here. So I would really consider this home now.”

Last year, as an apprentice rider at Assiniboia Downs, she was just learning the ropes, but she learned them like a champion. She won 40 out of 279 races, most of them here in Winnipeg, for a win percentage of 14.3 per cent. A major highlight of her season was winning a stakes race, the Miss Royal Gold, aboard a horse named About a Girl. She also finished third in the Gold Cup Stakes with C.C. Rider.

At the end of the year, she was named Top Apprentice in the country.

“That meant a lot,” she said of winning her Sovereign Award. “It means my dreams are coming true. I watched my brother get it in 2007 and he really inspired me. When he was young, he was big and heavy and I was a chubby kid, too. He lost all that weight and I thought if he can do it, I can do it. Keeping weight is not a problem for me anymore. I was always active so I didn’t understand why I was so big when I was younger, but now it’s got a lot easier so I’m happy about that.”

As a jock, she is, of course, a tiny young woman. However, one of the first things you notice about her is her hands. She’s muscular and has big, strong hands, especially for a woman her size. In a sport as dangerous as horse racing, being strong enough to handle a 1,000-pound thoroughbred while keeping track of everything that’s going on around you, is not only a key to winning, but a key to survival.

“It is a very dangerous sport,” she conceded. “Last year, I got into a spill and I got lucky that I didn’t break anything, but I was out for a while. Everything happens so fast. I watched my dad fall a couple of times and even my brother fell a few times. You can break bones so quickly because you’re going so fast and one drop and you hit that ground and you just break. I’ve heard that a number of jockeys have died this year in accidents, just because it’s so dangerous.

“Horse racing is the only sport where you see an ambulance drive behind the race. This is a small track and the ambulance will get to you quickly from where it’s parked here, but at big tracks like Woodbine or Fort Erie or Saratoga or Santa Anita, you see the ambulance on the track driving behind the race. It’s really dangerous.

“But I’m not scared. You can’t be scared.”

She certainly won’t be scared on Monday. She’ll be riding one of the classiest horses in the race, Henry Witt Jr.’s Witt’sdollarnight.

“I really like him,” she said. “I watch him gallop because he uses an exercise boy and every time I watch him, he just does everything so nice and then the few times I got to ride him, it was just a treat. I can’t even compare him to any other horse I’ve ever been on.

“He’s got a lot of class. He responds so well. I know I have so much horse underneath me and he has so much heart, too. Especially for so young a horse. When I ask him for a little extra, he gives it. 110 percent.”

As Pizzaro continues to win and continues to get great mounts, it’s obvious she’s got along, successful career ahead. And she definitely has her short-term goals.

“The important thing is to avoid injuries,” she conceded. “I do want to become leading rider here and then I want to go back to Toronto. After the meet ends here, I’ll go back to Fort Erie. My dad is over there right now and he gallops for Mike DePaulo who had the Horse of the Year (Caren) last year. He said that people are watching me and they want me to go back there.

“So I guess I must be doing something right.”

Late Monday afternoon, there is a very good chance that every horse owner in Canada will know that Kayla Pizarro is doing just about everything right.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder