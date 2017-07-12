Kaskade Highlights Summer of Sound at the Downs

WINNIPEG, MB – Stephen Hua of Sound Republic is all set for Summer of Sound 2017 at Assiniboia Downs. In fact, he’s looking forward to a bigger venue and an opportunity to grow. He was at the Downs in 2015 and he’s excited to go back.

“We were at Adrenaline Adventures (in 2014 and 2016) and really loved it, it was a great venue,” he said. “Our move to Assiniboia Downs will provide us with more indoor washrooms, more bars and a chance to work with people who welcome 5,000 people to their venue on a regular basis.

“Don’t get me wrong, Adrenaline was outstanding. But we’re growing and sometimes you just have to make changes. For the most part, the change in venue has been pretty positively received.”

Summer of Sound has become the most important annual EDM gathering in Manitoba and in the past has featured Martin Garrix, Adventure Club and Chainsmokers. This year Hua is bringing Kaskade, AfroJack, Dr. Fresh, Ghastly and Two Friends, among others, to the Downs on Sunday, August 13.

“This is probably our biggest and best lineup although we’ve had some big names come through the show in the past,” said Hua. “In our search for the right acts, we’ve been lucky with Martin Garrix, who became the biggest DJ in the world in 2016, and then we had Chainsmokers last year and we all know how big they’ve become. This year’s lineup is pretty exciting.”

It’s an all-ages show, but patrons must be 18-plus to drink.

And Hua wants to make sure you know what to bring to the show: Photo ID if you plan to drink alcohol, your ticket, dancing shoes and good vibes.

Tickets are available at summerofsound.ca.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos courtesy Summer of Sound