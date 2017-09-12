K9 Unit Catches Armed Robbers In Portage La Prairie

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Three men are facing charges after a woman was robbed in Portage la Prairie.

It happened just after 4:30am Sunday outside a home on Oak Bay.

One of the men was armed with a rifle. The suspects fled the scene on foot with the victim’s backpack.

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrived immediately with the K9 unit.

Ozzy the dog went to work and followed their trail to an unlocked shed in a backyard on Poplar Bay.

The animal indicated the men were inside.

Officers apprehended the three suspects peacefully.

Joshua Catcheway, 23, Maurice Merrick, 25, and Stewart Young, 26, have been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Robbery with Firearm, Possess Weapon Dangerous to the Public, and Disguise with Intent.

All three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File