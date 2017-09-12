K9 Unit Catches Armed Robbers In Portage La Prairie

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 12th at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Three men are facing charges after a woman was robbed in Portage la Prairie.

It happened just after 4:30am Sunday outside a home on Oak Bay.

One of the men was armed with a rifle. The suspects fled the scene on foot with the victim’s backpack.

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrived immediately with the K9 unit.

Ozzy the dog went to work and followed their trail to an unlocked shed in a backyard on Poplar Bay.

The animal indicated the men were inside.

Officers apprehended the three suspects peacefully.

Joshua Catcheway, 23, Maurice Merrick, 25, and Stewart Young, 26, have been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Robbery with Firearm, Possess Weapon Dangerous to the Public, and Disguise with Intent.

All three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Robbers In Pig Masks Hit Las Vegas Casino
RCMP need help identifying 4 home invaders
Winnipeg-Made Short Film Knocked Over Out Now
Andrew McCrea And Hal Anderson Produce Short Film

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.