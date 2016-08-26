Juno set to swoop down on Jupiter

OUTER SPACE — NASA’s Juno spacecraft will take its first up-close pictures of Jupiter.

The probe is set to swoop in towards the gas giant Saturday morning.

Juno will come within 4,000-kilometres of Jupiter’s clouds.

The spacecraft first arrived at the fifth planet on July 4th.

It’s been undergoing a series of tests to prepare it for data collection.

Saturday’s mission will be Juno’s first with all of its instruments turned on.

Jupiter is so big, it takes 53 days for the spacecraft to orbit it.

Juno will make 36 of these dives toward the gas giant throughout the project.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca