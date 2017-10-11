JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show Announcement

WINNIPEG, MB. – It’s that time of year and one of Winnipeg’s most-loved holiday traditions continues December 15 at the Burton Cummings Theatre. The annual JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show is a concert for all ages, full of seasonal spectacle, cheer and special surprise guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10:00 AM for $35 plus fees in advance for adults and $20 for children (13 and under). You can get your tickets through Ticketmaster and at the Winnipeg Folk Festival office, 203-211 Bannatyne Ave.

The JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show is December 15 and sponsored by True North Sports & Entertainment, Virgin Radio Winnipeg, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, HUB Insurance.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News