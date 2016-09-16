Joshua Bell opens WSO 2016-2017 season

International violin super star Joshua Bell will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in a special opening night gala concert with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) on Sept 20 at the Centennial Concert Hall. He’ll play a 1733 Huberman Stradivarius valued at over $15 million.

“To have this international star with the WSO in a special opening night gala is thrilling and a splendid way to open our season,” said WSO Music Director Alexander Mickelthwate. “The passion he pours into every performance is the reason why he has remained a pinnacle of excellence for so long, and for just one night, we will all be able to take in this spirited performer here in Winnipeg.”

Mickelthwate will conduct the evening, which also features Dukas’ Fanfare to La Péri, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major.

– WINNIPEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA