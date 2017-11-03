Johnny Reid is Coming Back to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – If Dauphin’s Countryfest 2017 wasn’t enough Johnny Reid for you, then today’s concert announcement from the Canadian country singer himself may be exactly what it takes to keep you satisfied.

It was announced Friday that Reid and his band will hit the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 23rd, 2018 for a special stop on his 2018 ‘Revival’ national tour. Reid’s new album, ‘Revival’ is also available for purchase today.

Doors open at the Burt at 6:00 P.M. on March 23rd, while the show officially begins at 7:00 P.M. Tickets are priced from $42.75 to $77.75 and are available at ticketmaster.ca or by phoning 1-855-985-5000.

Joining Johnny Reid on stage will be The Soul Providers and special guests Glass Tiger. March 23rd will be Reid’s only Manitoban stop on his upcoming tour. ‘Revival’ hits store shelves everywhere today, Friday, November 3rd.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo by Canadian Beats