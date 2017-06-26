NEW – Job Openings in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – MyToba News is Manitoba’s preferred source for breaking news, sports, weather, and more. We have now partnered with www.mbjobs.ca which is Manitoba’s premier local job site, featuring opportunities from employers across the province, to bring you top jobs each week.

You can also list your job opening on MyToba News for FREE, just email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca.

Academic Chairperson – Assiniboine Community College

Store Human Resources Manager – The Home Depot Canada

Production Manager – Viterra

EIP Administrative Assistant – Child and Family All Nations Coordinated Response Network

Maintenance Mechanic – Magellan Aerospace JOURNEYMAN ELECTRICIAN

Journeyman Electrician – Maple Leaf Agri-Farms

Maintenance Technician – Maple Leaf Agri-Farms

These listing will be updated every week, so please keep checking for new postings.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News