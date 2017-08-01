Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Job Openings for August 1st

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 1st at 12:30pm Featured, BUSINESS

WINNIPEG, MB – MyToba News is Manitoba’s preferred source for breaking news, sports, weather, and more.  We have now partnered with  www.mbjobs.ca which is Manitoba’s premier local job site, featuring opportunities from employers across the province, to bring you top jobs each week.

You can also list your job opening on MyToba News for FREE, just email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca. 

Academic Chairperson – Health Programs – Assiniboine Community College

Publication Representative/Graphic Designer – HR ADWORKS LTD.

Assembler – Monarch Industries Limited

Mechanical Engineering Technologist – Design Technologist – Monarch Industries Limited

Production Planner – Monarch Industries Limited

Production Director – Manitoba – Berger Peat Moss Ltd.

Production Supervisor – Assembly – Monarch Industries Limited

Maintenance Mechanic – Foundry – Monarch Industries Limited

These listing will be updated every week, so please keep checking for new postings.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
