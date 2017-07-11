banner20

Jimmy Carter Returns To Winnipeg

Hal Anderson
Posted: 10 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Its been almost a quarter century since his last visit to Winnipeg. But former American president Jimmy Carter and his wife will be back in our city later this week once again helping to build Habitat For Humanity homes.

This time around, the Carter Work Project will see 25 homes go up here…21 in St. James, two in Brandon and two more in Portage La Prairie. It’s part of 150 houses across the country.

The Carters are set to arrive in Winnipeg Thursday.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News 

Photo – IMDb

