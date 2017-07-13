Jimmy Carter Taken To Winnipeg Hospital!

WINNIPEG, MB – Jimmy Carter was taken to St. Boniface Hospital this morning after feeling dizzy. He’s being treated for dehydration. Word is he’ll be fine.

The 92 year old former American president and his wife Rosalynn are only scheduled to be in Manitoba for a couple days.

They’re here to help build 25 Habitat For Humanity Homes – 21 in Winnipeg, two in Portage La Prairie and two in Brandon.

This is part of 150 homes Habitat is building across the country to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

Carter was last in our city in 1993 when he helped build 18 Habitat homes.

