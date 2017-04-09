Jets Reassign Connor and Nogier

WINNIPEG, MB – One night after Kyle Connor and Nelson Nogier helped the Winnipeg Jets finish with the season with a seven-game winning streak, their seasons will continue.

On Sunday morning, the Jets reassigned Connor and Nogier to the Moose.

Forward Connor, 20, played in the Jets’ final game of the regular season last night after being recalled on Apr. 3, and scored the game-tying goal in a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators. He had two goals and five points in 20 games with the Jets this season and has 23 goals and 42 points in 49 games with the Moose.

Defenseman Nogier, 20, was recalled from the Moose on Mar. 20 and played in the final 10 games for the Jets, averaging 11 minutes and 43 seconds of icetime. He also has two goals and 13 points in 57 games as a rookie with the Moose this season.

The 27-36-5-5 Moose face the Tucson Roadrunners in their final regular season home game at MTS Centre at 2 p.m. The Moose will finish the 2016-17 season on Thursday and Friday night in Cleveland.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder