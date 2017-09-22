banner20

Jets Re-Assign Five, Moose Camp to Open

Scott Taylor
WINNIPEG, MB – On a day when five players were assigned from the Winnipeg Jets to the Manitoba Moose, the Moose announced its training camp schedule.

To no one’s surprise, Winnipeg’s Peter Stoykewych along with Moose veteran and captain, Patrice Cormier, and veteran minor leaguers Francis Beauvillier, 23, Kirill Gotovets, 26, and Brody Sutter, 25, were all assigned to the Moose on Friday.

That leaves the Jets with 25 forwards, 14 defensemen and five goaltenders in the NHL training camp.

Meanwhile, the Moose announced that their 2017 Training Camp will begin Monday at the Bell MTS Iceplex and run until Saturday, Sept. 30. On-ice sessions will be held until the team departs to Fargo, North Dakota for its pre-season games on Sept. 29 and 30, against the Iowa Wild.

Training camp sessions at Bell MTS Iceplex are accessible to the public and free to attend.

The Manitoba Moose 2017 Training Camp Roster will be announced on Monday prior to the team’s first practice.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder

