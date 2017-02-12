Winnipeg Had No Jump in Loss to Tampa

WINNIPEG, MB – If you can’t stop the opponent from scoring, you’d better figure out a way to score yourself.

Saturday night in front of another disappointed sold out MTS Centre, the Winnipeg Jets fell behind the Tampa Bay Lightning quickly and never recovered as Tampa invaded the downtown rink and beat the Jets 4-1.

The Jets have now allowed at least three goals in 15 straight games and an NHL-worst 79 goals in 21 games since Dec. 29. The Jets have scored only 64 in that stretch and their record is 7-13-1. This is a season that has become a whole lot worse as the days and games have passed.

With Saturday’s loss, the Jets are quickly finding themselves running out of games. If they intend to make the playoffs (maybe they don’t), they’d better find a way to turn around a four-game losing streak in a big hurry. The Jets are now 25-29-4 and have fallen into 14th place in the West. They were at least six points out of the final Wild Card spots in the West and had played two more games than the two Wild Card teams, Los Angeles and Nashville.

The Jets also lost their fifth straight game at home. It’s the first time that’s happened since March of 2014.

Amazingly, Jets captain Blake Wheeler was asked if the Jets were tired because they’d played Chicago the previous night. Guess the inquisitor forgot that Tampa had lost a shootout in Minnesota on Friday night.

“That’s no excuse, they played the night before, too,” said Wheeler. “We just weren’t at their level tonight. We’re young, so we’re we’re kind of waiting for it to happen. The things that have gone well for us all year aren’t going right now. It’s learning how to make something happen, spend more time in the offensive zone and make some things go your way.

“We were playing from behind and playing from behind against teams like that makes it really difficult.”

The Jets were out of this one early and it certainly didn’t help that veteran defenseman Toby Enstrom was injured in the first period and didn’t return. He was limping as he went down the tunnel to the Jets dressing room. Late the Jets Tweeted that it was “a lower body injury.” He had played a minute and 22 seconds.

Tampa opened the scoring when Brayden Point was the recipient of a beautiful pass from Jonathan Drouin after Drouin skated around and through the Winnipeg Jets as if they were a Division 4 Beer League squad. The goal came at 12:05 of the first period and it was Point’s seventh.

Then, at 17:02, Victor Hedman blasted a shot from the point that Brian Boyle deflected over Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder and it was 2-0 Tampa. At this point, the Jets didn’t appear to have much left in the tank and when they did get something going, 6-foot-7 Ben Bishop stood tall in the Lightning net.

Tampa made it 3-0 at the 2;11 mark of the third period when Ondrej Palat took a nice pass from Point and buried it past Hellebuyck. The Lightning had outshot Winnipeg 23-20 after two periods, but outscored them 3-zip.

With 8:45 left in regulation time, Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba got Winnipeg on the board with a rocket to the roof coming off the right wing. It was Trouba’s fifth of the year as Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler drew the assists.

The Jets had a couple of good chances late in the game, one shorthanded off the stick of Bryan Little and one on a rush with five minutes to play by Nikolaj Ehlers, but Bishop was equal to the task. Winnipeg also had three or four decent opportunities with the net empty in the final minute and a half, but they just couldn’t solve the mystery of Ben Bishop.

Finally, with 40 seconds left, Hedman fired one from the Tampa side of the centre line into the empty net and that did it. The Jets had lost their fourth straight overall and fifth straight at home.

The Jets outshot the Lightning 33-30, but Bishop outdueled Hellebuyck. To his credit, Hellebuyck wasn’t horrible, but the fact he gave up three goals on the first 15 shots he faced, put his team behind the eight-ball. Tampa was zero-for-two on the power play while the Jets were zero-for-three.

“You gotta learn how to play desperate, but we got stripped and just out-battled and out-quicked on every puck through 30 minutes of that hockey game. They were just better than we were.

“Oh, we have room to improve. I’m not up here selling the ‘young’ problem. As young as we were, they had three pretty important players out of their lineup and we just weren’t capable of driving harder than they were.”

The Jets will try to shake this dreadful losing streak with a game on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars at MTS Centre. Game time is 7 p.m. and if you don’t have a ticket, it can be seen on TSN 3. After that, the Jets hit the road for four games. They’ll play in Pittsburgh on Thursday, in Montreal on Saturday afternoon, in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon and in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder