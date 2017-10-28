Jets Lose OT Heartbreaker in Columbus

WINNIPEG, MB – Glass half full: The Winnipeg Jets picked up two of a possible four points on a tough road trip through Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Glass half empty: The Winnipeg Jets took two of the best teams in hockey to overtime in their own buildings and still lost both.

Friday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Josh Anderson scored an unassisted goal at 2:38 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Jets.

It was the second time in as many games – in as many nights – that the Jets lost 2-1 in OT. On Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel beat Connor Hellebuyck in overtime – on a clear-cut breakaway — to give the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins a 2-1 OT victory over the visiting Jets.

On Friday, after a solid game by Jets netminder Steve Mason, who made 35 saves on the night, the Blue Jackets broke the Jets’ collective hearts once again as Winnipeg seemed to tire midway through the overtime, leaving the Blue Jackets free to control the play in the Jets zone just before Anderson scored the winner.

It was another heartbreaking loss for the Jets are now 4-3-2 on the season (seventh in the West) while Columbus, the No. 3 team in the Metropolitan Division, improved to 7-3-0.

“It’s not easy,” said Jets netminder Steve Mason. “I think we grinded it out as hard as we could and unfortunately we came up short in overtime.

“I felt good, considering I’ve been off for about 10 days. The situation I’m in right now, you just practice hard and try to stay sharp that way. Overall, I was pretty happy with the way I felt tonight.”

The Jets got off to a solid start and opened the scoring at 4:52 of the first period when Brandon Tanev found a loose puck behind Sergei Bobrovsky and jammed it home to give the Jets a 1-0 lead. It was Tanev’s second of the year.

The Blue Jackets tied it at 10:23 of the third when Cam Atkinson scored his fourth of the season. That sent it to overtime where both teams had two shots, but the Jackets got the winner.

The Jets once again boasted a solid penalty killing unit and allowed no goals on four man-advantage opportunities for Columbus. However, the Jets themselves went zero-for-six on the power play. The Jets were zero-for-eight on the power play in two games on the road this week.

Not surprisingly, the game was very similar to the one in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

“Overall, we had two very similar games” said Mason. “It was real tight right to the end and obviously going to overtime both times and coming up short both times, it’s disappointing but if we can keep working like that, obviously we’ll be more successful than not.”

Dustin Byfuglien led the Jets in ice time, playing 25 minutes and 24 seconds. Mark Scheifele logged 24:11 and Jacob Trouba logged 23:46. Byfuglien and Wheeler led the Jets with six shots each. Tanev, who played on 12 minutes and six seconds had five shots on goal. Byfuglien also had a hit, two takeaways and three blocked shots. However, he was minus two on the evening, as were Patrik Laine and Bryan Little.

The Jets were outshot 37-30 (it was 2-2 in overtime).

The Jets now head home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins again on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder