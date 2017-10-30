Jets Blast Defending Cup Champs 7-1

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets got off to their best start of the 2017-18 season on Sunday night – against the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins no less.

However, captain Blake Wheeler might have had the best first period of his career.

Wheeler scored three times in the opening 20 minutes as the Jets built a 5-0 lead, then relied on undefeated goalie Connor Hellebuyck and added two late tallies to send the Pens packing 7-1.

“(My last hat trick was) Nov. 6, 2008 against Toronto in Boston. How’s that?” said Wheeler with a laugh. “It felt really good to get the win. That’s it. We’re going to score goals. Scheif, Casey and I are going to make plays. Ultimately though we’re worried about playing the right way. We want to play fast want, try to lead with the way we play and with that comes some scoring chances. But this was about getting the two points.”

Things were certainly loud and raucous in the first as the fans finally had a chance to go crazy over a Jets offensive onslaught. Granted, they got pretty quiet until Scheifele scored the team’s sixth goal midway through the third and then they enjoyed the moment as Brendan Lemieux scored his first NHL goal with about seven minutes to play. However, Period 1 was like Hockey Nirvana for Jets fans.

The Jets opened the scoring at 1:20 when Andrew Copp scored his first of the year, then at 13:58, the Jets took control. Wheeler scored his second of the season and first of the game and then made it 3-0 with another goal at 17:44. Joel Armia then scored on a bit of a floater at 18:07 and that was the end of the night for starting Penguins goaltender Matt Murray.

Murray stopped only five of the nine shots he faced.

Not surprisingly, things started badly for Murray’s replacement. Casey DeSmith came on for Pittsburgh and made his National Hockey League debut by allowing a goal on the first shot he saw, the result of a nifty move by Wheeler who tucked a backhand upstairs behind DeSmith.

That gave the Jets a 5-0 lead (Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had two assists) and although Pittsburgh came back in the second and third periods with a flurry, Connor Hellebuyck played brilliantly in the Jets net and Winnipeg had improved to 5-3-2 on the season.

The Jets set a franchise record by scoring three goals in 34 seconds in that first period. The previous record was three goals in 59 seconds set back in 2008-09 when the team was still in Atlanta.

“We came out fast and caught a few back-to-back,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “We converted some chances. We had good jump, good pace, and we had enough to win a game.

“But that’s not the game plan. We’ve had some chances in some games and we had a few tonight, because we had some jump and got the puck off our sticks quickly. The game, at 5-0 becomes a different animal. They (the Penguins) are playing a different game and we’re playing a little more defensively.”

Pittsburgh scored its only goal in the second when Evgeni Malkin beat Hellebuyck on the power play, but the Jets goalie was rock solid in the period as the Pens outshot Winnipeg 15-4.

However, the Jets bounced back in the third and they did it by finally scoring a goal on the power play. Scheifele made it 6-1 Winnipeg at 10:28 of the third period with Jake Guentzel in the box for Pittsburgh. Scheifele blasted a one-timer past DeSmith and as a result the Jets are now one-for-11 in man-advantage chances in the last three games. They are five-for-34 on the power play this season.

It was Scheifele’s fourth goal of the season and Wheeler drew an assist giving the captain a four-point night.

Less than two minutes later, Lemieux scored his first career goal at 12:19 tipping home a shot from the point by Tyler Myers. That made it 7-1 and the party was on.

Jacob Trouba led the Jets in ice time, playing 22 minutes and 57 seconds. He had four shots, three hits, a blocked shot and was plus one. Second star Mark Scheifele logged 22:11 and had a goal, two assists, a shot, a hit and was plus three. Dustin Byfuglien logged 21 minutes and 40 seconds of ice time, had an assist, two shots, a hit, a blocked shot and was plus three. Wheeler logged 20 minutes and 45 seconds and was the game’s first star. He had three goals, an assist, three shots and was plus three.

Matt Hendricks tallied his first point with the Jets, assisting on Armia’s first-period goal. Shawn Matthias had two assists. It was his first multi-point game with the Jets. Brandon Tanev led the Jets with six hits.

The Jets were outshot 32-24, but they did score five goals on their first 10 shots, all in the first period.

The Jets go back out on the road for one game, Tuesday night in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild. They’ll return home to face the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder