Jeremy Cabalu Turns Himself In To Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB – 27-year-old Winnipeg man Jeremy Andrew Cabalu has turned himself in to police.

Cabalu was wanted on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault after an incident on July 2.

Eight others had been arrested for a massive brawl on Smith Street in the early morning hours following Canada Day celebrations.

In a release, Winnipeg Police say Cabalu turned himself in at Winnipeg Police Services HQ on July 24.

Cabalu was arrested and detained

