Jeremy Cabalu Turns Himself In To Winnipeg Police

MyToba
Posted: July 30th at 9:38am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – 27-year-old Winnipeg man Jeremy Andrew Cabalu has turned himself in to police.

Cabalu was wanted on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault after an incident on July 2.

Eight others had been arrested for a massive brawl on Smith Street in the early morning hours following Canada Day celebrations.

In a release, Winnipeg Police say Cabalu turned himself in at Winnipeg Police Services HQ on July 24.

Cabalu was arrested and detained

-MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Wanted After Huge Brawl
Police Make Arrests In Winnipeg Bicycle Theft
Two Winnipeg Men Face Child Sex Abuse Image Charges
Winnipeg Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.