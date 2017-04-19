Jera Wolfe to Premiere Work in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Reputable choreographer, contemporary dancer, and Royal Winnipeg Ballet School graduate Jera Wolfe’s newest creation, Reminiscence, will have its world premiere in the RWB School’s annual Professional Division showcase: Spotlight. Running from May 25-27 at the John Hirsch Mainstage of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Spotlight features the entire student body and is the culmination of the tireless work these young dancers put in each year.

Wolfe, who is a graduate of the RWB School’s Ballet Academic and Aspirant Programs, made a name for himself back in August 2015 when he co-choreographed Backbone, A Red Sky Performance production commissioned by the Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity.

Wolfe took time away from his work with the award-winning Red Sky Performance Company, Canada’s leading company of contemporary world Indigenous performance in dance, theatre and music, to return to the RWB School for a guest choreography engagement to tackle this commission.

“Being here at the RWB School is like coming home and getting to work with your family, there’s nothing more amazing than that,” says Wolfe. “I wouldn’t be half the dancer I am today if I didn’t train here. If it wasn’t for the training, facility, and beautiful foundation I received in dance, I probably wouldn’t be a dancer.”

“Jera Wolfe was an exceptional student,” says Stéphane Léonard, Aspirant Program Director and Artistic Coordinator of Spotlight. “I feel honoured to have been a part in shaping him into the choreographer and dancer he is today.”

Reminiscence explores the relationship between mature artists and much younger dancers, teaching one another and growing together in the art form. Reminiscence is performed alongside excerpts from Marius Petipa’s Raymonda, which is staged by Anastasia Dunets and Stanislav Belyaevsky, and Mauricio Wainrot’s Carmina Burana.

The RWB School gratefully acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada, the Manitoba Arts Council, and the 2017 Spotlight performance sponsor: Investors Group.

CALENDAR LISTING

What: Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet School presents Spotlight

Location: Royal Manitoba TheatreCentre, 174 Market Ave, Winnipeg, MB

Date: Thursday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27, 2017

Time: May 25-26 at 7:30 p.m. and May 27 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets for Spotlight are $25-30 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online at rwb.org, in person through the RWB Customer Service Office at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling 204.956.2792 or toll free 1.800.667.4792

Kevin Klein, MyToba News