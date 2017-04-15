Jeffery Straker Coming To Winnipeg’s West End Cultural Centre

WINNIPEG, MB – Jeffery Straker – a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and pianist – will be performing at the West End Cultural Centre ACU Hall on Wednesday, May 31.

Straker performs more than 100 shows across Canada every year, and had a music video in the top 10 on Much More Music Canada.

He has also played internationally, performing in Mexico, Ghana, and Peru.

His shows with Canadian symphony orchestras in Regina, Sudbury, and Saskatoon were sold out.

Straker has a growing fanbase – not just in Canada – but around the world.

In 2014 he represented Canada at the Vina del Mar competition in Chile, where he performed live in front of 20,000 people in the crowd, and another 100 million viewers around the world. Straker won that competition, and has gained a large following from that success.

Jeffery Straker live in the ACU Hall

Wednesday, May 31st 2017 @ The West End Cultural Centre

Doors 7:15 pm | Show 8:00 pm

Tickets: $20 advance/$25 door

Tickets available now.

Available at the West End Cultural Centre, Ticketfly, Into The Music and Music Trader

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News