Jeff Browaty Resigns As Winnipeg Police Board Chair

Winnipeg, MB – Jeff Browaty has resigned from his position of Chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

After the Winnipeg Police Board issued a letter to the Mayor saying they would all resign if Browaty remained, Browaty offered his resignation to Mayor Bowman.

The Winnipeg Police Board’s Indigenous advisory group was unhappy with Browaty’s comments that not all City of Winnipeg employees needed to take training on the history of Residential Schools.

Browaty released the following statement on Facebook:

Browaty remains as City Councillor for North Kildonan.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – City of Winnipeg