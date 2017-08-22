Jayme Giesbrecht & the Soul Revue Band Open Honey Garlic Fest Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. – Local rising star Jayme Giesbrecht with the Soul Revue Band will fill the stage at the Manitou Opera House on Friday, September 8, 2017 to kick off the Honey Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival.

Jayme and the band enjoy performing a variety of music styles including gospel, soul, jazz and blues. Aretha Franklin…Etta James…Ike & Tina Turner…Ray Charles…voices that shaped a generation of music. The era comes to life with the Soul Revue Band taking the audience back to a time when soul music came in it’s purest form.

The concert features Jayme Giesbrecht a soul and gospel singer from Winkler, who has been sharing her voice on stages across Southern Manitoba since she was 11 singing southern gospel music in churches, fundraisers – anywhere she could! Jayme studied for three years at Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg focusing on vocal performance. In 2010, she began her career in broadcasting, taking her seat on the CFAM 950 morning show team, with Golden West Radio. Besides co-hosting the morning show, she puts her focus into interviewing and promoting Manitoba musicians for the Saturday afternoon radio program “Made in Manitoba” on CFAM 950. Her passion for music, and willingness to encourage and support other musicians has opened many doors for her.

Jayme recently released her first full-length album of soul-infused spirituals, “To Keep You From Falling” in October 2016. Commenting on this accomplishment, Jayme reflected “I knew that even if my career takes me in a soul direction or jazz or somewhere else, I wanted to start with gospel because that’s where my roots are.”

The Soul Revue Band, a group of musicians from the Morden/Winkler area, have a common goal – to learn and perform soul music the way it should be done. The band is comprised of JP Lepage, Manitoba’s premier blues guitarist, local drummer Gil Dudgeon, bassist Dave Hildebrand, Scott Bell on keyboards, horn section Ryan Aubry–trumpet and Doug Wilson–sax and providing vital back-up vocals, Karen Doell and Jeannie Nickel.

Don’t miss this showcase of talented local artists. With Jayme’s power-house singing leading the way — the Soul Revue Band has the music within them, and aims to bring out the soul in YOU!

The Manitou Coffee House Musicians host this annual concert on Friday September 8 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Warm up acts will include local Coffee House performers. Tickets are available at Sam’s Foods, Manitou, from Coffee House musicians, by calling 204-242-2794 and at the door. Adults $20, 12 and under free.

Jennifer Dobson for MyToba News

Photo Loretta Thorleifson