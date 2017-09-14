Jay Webber Winner of Jack Forsyth Memorial Scholarship

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey has named Jay Webber, of Brandon, as this years recipient of the Jack Forsyth Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded in honour of Jack Forsyth, a long time educator, who served as statistician and commissioner of the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League. The scholarship is awarded to a player who has played in the league and has demonstrated both hockey ability and academic excellence.

Jay Webber has excelled in both of these categories. A graduate of the Brandon AAA Bantam Wheat Kings, Webber played for the Southwest Cougars for two years before graduating this past season. In his two seasons with the Cougars, the stay-at-home defenceman played 79 games, scoring one goal and adding nine assists.

He graduated from Vincent Massey High School in Brandon with a 95 per cent average. This fall, he will be attending the Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba where he will be pursuing a bachelor of commerce degree.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied