Jason Vega Signs With Winnipeg For One Day

WINNIPEG, MB. – Jason Vega, a defensive end in the CFL, has returned to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signing a one-day contract. Vega then announced his retirement from professional football.

Vega originally joined the Blue Bombers in 2011, appearing in 38 career games over three seasons, starting all 28 at defensive end. During his time in Winnipeg, Vega had 82 defensive tackles, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

“Winnipeg is where it all started and it’s come full circle for me at this point,” said Vega in a release from the Bombers. “I came to Winnipeg with a dream to play football and soon realized it was about much more than that. A wife, a son, and a family of blue/gold fans that embraced me like one of their own. In the end, Winnipeg is home and there’s no better place to call home. The Blue Bombers organization was great to me, and retiring as a member of the franchise is something I will always cherish.”

Vega responded to fan reaction to his decision on Twitter yesterday.

“Jason was a consummate professional from the very beginning, ” said General Manager Kyle Walters. “He knew what it took to play at this level and had the work ethic to stay at this level, those qualities sometimes don’t always go hand in hand. We thank him for his contributions both on and off the field during his career in Winnipeg.”

“Jason carried himself like a true professional and was a great ambassador of our organization,” said President & CEO Wade Miller. “We are honoured that he wanted to retire as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and we wish him and his family the very best in life after football.”

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter