Jamie Thomas New Jets TV Host

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Jets announced today that Jamie Thomas is the new Jets TV Host & Insider for Jets TV. Thomas will join current Jets TV Reporter, Mitch Clinton to bolster the in-depth coverage of the team and produce new features that showcases the team’s players, coaches, and hockey operations.

Thomas brings 20 years of sports broadcasting experience to the organization in order to provide Jets fans with a behind-the-scenes original perspective of their hockey club. While his primary role will be to provide live pre and post-game coverage of the team starting in the regular season, Thomas will also provide Jets fans an insider’s perspective and insight regarding the day-to-day operation of the team and beyond.

Thomas, who is familiar with Winnipeg sports after serving as a sports anchor and reporter in the area previously, returns to the Prairies after spending seven years in the Greater Toronto Area. Most recently, he co-hosted a morning sports radio show in Hamilton at TSN 1150. Before that he anchored Sportsnet Central and hosted NHL and Blue Jays post-game shows.

Thomas’s other hockey experience includes hosting Calgary Flames broadcasts for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. He also covered the Edmonton Oilers (as well as the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Eskimos) while working as the Alberta bureau reporter for Sportsnet.

Thomas joins the Jets next week and fans can meet him at Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Bell MTS IcePlex.

