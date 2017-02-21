Jackie Anderson On Winnipeg Winter Fashion

WINNIPEG, MB. — Can Winnipeggers be fashionable during the winter months? Absolutely!

On Sunday, Winnipeg’s fashion community came out and showcased some amazing pieces for the annual Fashion On Ice at The Forks.

Beautiful furs, upcycled cashmere, fabulous prairie inspired prints, cozy knit wear, edgy chokers and killer leather pieces.

Our fashion community did not disappoint!

Oh, and did I mention that I had the privilege of walking the runway.

I got to wear a very cool and edgy sleeveless dress with fringed bib on top from Prairie Chic.

Honestly you guys, Fashion On Ice really is a one of kind show and it makes me so proud to see how creative and talented our community is.

I can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!

NOTE: Due to the milder temps, the fashion show was relocated to the stairs of the Johnson Terminal.

—Jackie Anderson, MyToba News

Photos – Dan Harper