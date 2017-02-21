Jackie Anderson On Winnipeg Winter Fashion
WINNIPEG, MB. — Can Winnipeggers be fashionable during the winter months? Absolutely!
On Sunday, Winnipeg’s fashion community came out and showcased some amazing pieces for the annual Fashion On Ice at The Forks.
Beautiful furs, upcycled cashmere, fabulous prairie inspired prints, cozy knit wear, edgy chokers and killer leather pieces.
Our fashion community did not disappoint!
Oh, and did I mention that I had the privilege of walking the runway.
I got to wear a very cool and edgy sleeveless dress with fringed bib on top from Prairie Chic.
Honestly you guys, Fashion On Ice really is a one of kind show and it makes me so proud to see how creative and talented our community is.
I can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!
NOTE: Due to the milder temps, the fashion show was relocated to the stairs of the Johnson Terminal.
—Jackie Anderson, MyToba News
Photos – Dan Harper
1 Comment
Having grown up in London, England I have to say Winnipeg is very challenging when it comes to fashion. I miss being able to wear a variety of fashionable boots and shoes in the winter as they would be ruined by the snow and not be warm enough. When my friends from Vancouver and Toronto come here they always comment on how sloppy most Winnipeggers are when it comes to fashion. The thing I still have a hard time getting used to is people wearing runners as their everyday shoes. It is very challenging here as we go from long frigid winters to extremely hot summers with such a short spring and fall which are the perfect times to let your inner fashionista go wild.