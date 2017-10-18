Jackie Anderson On Winnipeg Fashion: Fall Boot Guide
WINNIPEG, MB – It’s officially boot season and there are so many options to choose from this year. Here are the top trends…
Combat Boots:
Combat boots made a major comeback this year, not that they ever really went out of style. But they did get an upgrade with a bit of a feminine twist with embellishments, velvet and satin finishes.
Slouchy Boots:
This style is all about being relaxed rather than stiff. It’s very reminiscent of the 80’s, think of them as one part boot and one part leg warmer. Lol!
Sock Booties:
One of the hottest silhouettes for this season, think of them as a second skin. Whether you opt for ankle, over the knee or even thigh high, trust me – this is one style you’ll love.
White Boots:
This trend has spilled over from summer. It isn’t ground-breaking but there is something appealing about the minimal chic design. Don’t you think?
Floral Boots:
If you’re looking for one bold statement piece this fall than a pair of floral boots or booties are a must.
Jackie Anderson, MyToba News