Jackie Anderson On Winnipeg Fashion: Fall Boot Guide

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s officially boot season and there are so many options to choose from this year. Here are the top trends…

Combat Boots:

Combat boots made a major comeback this year, not that they ever really went out of style. But they did get an upgrade with a bit of a feminine twist with embellishments, velvet and satin finishes.

<br />

Slouchy Boots:

This style is all about being relaxed rather than stiff. It’s very reminiscent of the 80’s, think of them as one part boot and one part leg warmer. Lol!

<br />

Sock Booties:

One of the hottest silhouettes for this season, think of them as a second skin. Whether you opt for ankle, over the knee or even thigh high, trust me – this is one style you’ll love.

<br />

White Boots:

This trend has spilled over from summer. It isn’t ground-breaking but there is something appealing about the minimal chic design. Don’t you think?

<br />

Floral Boots:

If you’re looking for one bold statement piece this fall than a pair of floral boots or booties are a must.

<br />