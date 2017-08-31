Jackie Anderson On Winnipeg Fashion: The Blazer

WINNIPEG, MB – Last time around, we talked about simple ways to elevate your wardrobe and how to take advantage of summer clearance sales. I thought today we would take a closer look at one key piece that I mentioned: a blazer.

Remember when blazers were those stuffy pieces with super padded shoulders that were only worn to the office? I’m looking at you 80’s! Well, those days are long gone and blazers have fast become a fashion approved essential for just about any situation. Whether it’s a chic well-tailored blazer, boyfriend blazer or even a cropped blazer…it all works. You can keep it simple and pair it with jeans and a t-shirt or go for a dressier look with structure trousers and a silky blouse. A blazer is one of those key staples every woman needs in her closet.

Let’s have a look at some great blazers.

Tailored Black Blazers

Boyfriend Blazer:

Belted Blazers:

Cropped Blazers

—Jackie Anderson, MyToba News