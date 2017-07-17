It’s All About The Dogs

WINNIPEG, MB. – Travelling across Canada is literally for the dogs.

Marisa Pavan, owner of a raw dog food company called Rawco and a group of friends are dedicated several weeks of their lives to help dogs find homes.Pavan said in a email to MyToba News; “Our countries rescue organizations and shelters are filling to the brim, so we decided to step up to the plate by helping these dogs get adopted.”

Pavan and her team will be visiting rescue shelters and providing them with professional photos of their available dogs. “Our mission is to capture each dogs loveable nature in an image with hopes of joining that dog with the perfect family.”, said Pavan.

In addition to helping find homes for these loving dogs, Rawco will be donating 150 lbs of raw dog food to each shelter they visit along the trip.

The trip so far has been hit with sadness, “In the time we have been on the road we have already been faced with controversy, hardships and the passing of my beautiful Irish Wolfhound who was a rescue.” said Pavan.

Pavan and her team would love your support of their rescue tour. You can learn more and support them by visiting their website at www.rawco.ca.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied