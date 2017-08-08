Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Israel to Shut Down Local Operations of Al Jazeera

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 8th at 11:30am International, Featured, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Israel plans to revoke the media credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists, close its Jerusalem bureau and pull the Qatar-based station’s broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers.

Scarlett Cvitanovich has more details in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

