Israel to Shut Down Local Operations of Al Jazeera

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Israel plans to revoke the media credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists, close its Jerusalem bureau and pull the Qatar-based station’s broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers. Scarlett Cvitanovich has more details in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

